Dam it

No big dam has been built during the last five decades. As a result, Pakistan’s status has been relegated from a water-surplus nation in the 1960s, when the per capita water consumption was 5000 cubic metres, to that of a water-stressed nation with only 948 cubic metres per person. The failure of successive governments to address the water issue has resulted in a severe shortage of water for the agricultural sector. In addition, the unregulated flow of water in the rivers during heavy monsoon rains causes the widespread flooding with loss of life and property. The insufficient water storage capacity has also resulted in the crippling storage of electricity, which has hampered the country’s economic growth.

The government tends to go for short-term solutions which can be completed during its political tenure and shies away from starting a mega water project. The newly-elected government, however, has realised that there should be no shortcut to tackle the water crisis. It is now planning to start construction work on two big dams. It is hoped that the dams are constructed in a timely manner so that the country can combat the water crisis.

Tayyab Naveen

Lahore