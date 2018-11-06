Lahore Lions beat Sialkot Veterans by 52 runs

LAHORE: Lahore Lions beat Sialkot Veterans by 52 runs in 6th National Veterans Over 50 T20 Cricket Cup at Faraz Cricket ground Sialkot and qualified the final. Umer Associate Karachi has already qualified the final.

Scores: Lahore Lions 170/4 after 20 overs (Dastageer Butt 65, Kafayat Hussain 36, Babar Altaf Butt 37 Not Out. Javaid Iqbal 2/12). Sialkot Veterans Gold 118 all out after 19.1 overs (Ch Yaqoob 30, Anjum Saeed 13 Not Out. Yar Muhammad Yari 4/22, Amir Tauseef 2/26, Javaid Hafeez 2/5). M Kaleem and Saif Ullah were umpires and Farrukh Ilyas Raja was the scorer.

Later Chief Guest CEO Amar Cables Amer Ilyas Butt gave man of the match award to Yar Muhammad Yari. Nawab Ashiq Husain Qureshi and Haji Shahid were also present there. In the final match Lahore Lions will face Umer Associates Karachi on November 11 at Shah Faisal Cricket Ground, Lahore.