Messi may take field against Inter Milan today

MILAN: Lionel Messi is the icing on Barcelona’s cake, Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti said on Monday on the eve of the Champions League Group B game between the two teams.

Messi could make an earlier return than expected against Inter Milan in the San Siro on Tuesday after breaking his arm on October 20, but the Catalans have shown some of their strongest form in his absence.

“Messi is the icing on the cake. His is the shirt that children who dream of being footballers ask for,” said Spalletti, “but Barcelona have shown that even without him, they still have the mentality to develop their game, which is what makes the difference.

“It’s a worry for anyone if Messi plays, but the attitude doesn’t change. “We’re facing one of the strongest clubs in the world in any case. We need to be better in our reading of the game, but we’re going to mark space, not men.”