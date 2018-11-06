Do-or-die for Spurs in Euro crunch

LONDON: Desperate to avoid Champions League elimination at the group stage for the second time in three years, Tottenham face a do-or-die clash against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are third in Group B after taking just one point from their first three matches. Tottenham’s exit from Europe’s elite club competition would be confirmed if they lose to PSV at Wembley and second placed Inter Milan beat group leaders Barcelona.