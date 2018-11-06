RIC discharges Chief Justice after doctors' nod

Islamabad: The Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology discharged Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday morning a day after he underwent a successful balloon angioplasty.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was shifted to the government-run facility after he complained of chest pain and congestion. RIC head Major General (r) Athar Kiyani examined the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and found one of his arteries blocked before prescribing angioplasty to widen the artery using a balloon catheter.

The procedure remained successful and he was shifted to the VIP ward with the Rangers taking over the institute's security. On Monday, the RIC head carried out a medical check-up, checked medical reports and found his blood pressure and heartbeats to be normal before allowing him to go home. The CJP later left for Islamabad saying he's in good health and will resume duty on Tuesday (today).