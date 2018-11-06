Tauqir, Danish to join hockey team management

KARACHI: Olympian Tauqir Dar and Danish Kaleem will join Pakistan hockey team’s training in Lahore as coaches, ‘The News’ has learnt.

The training camp for the World Cup, scheduled to be held from November 28 to December 16 in India, will start from Tuesday (today). It is pertinent to mention here that coach Mohammad Saqlain was called back from Oman after he had an altercation with head coach Hasan Sardar during a match of Asian Champions Trophy.

Pakistan and India were declared joint winners when the final of event could not be organised because of bad weather. Sources said Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) president Khalid Khokhar and secretary Shahbaz Ahmed are in contact with federal government authorities to resolve the financial issues of Pakistan team.