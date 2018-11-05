Mon November 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving
Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge
PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos

National

MP
Mushtaq Paracha
November 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

No personal enmity behind: Samiul Haq’s assassination, says JUI-S

NOWSHERA: The Majlis-e-Shura of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) on Sunday dismissed reports that Maulana Samiul Haq had been killed due to personal enmity.

In a policy statement, the JUI-S said that external forces, including India and Afghanistan, were mainly responsible for his martyrdom.

“The celebrations over the death of Maulana Samiul Haq in Afghanistan vindicated our concerns,” it maintained.

The statement said Maulana Samiul Haq, who was assassinated at his residence in Rawalpindi on Friday, had played a pivotal role in trying to restore peace in Afghanistan.

Maulana Samiul Haq, it may be mentioned, was a noted religious scholar who was the custodian of Darul Uloom Haqqania founded by his father Maulana Abdul Haq in 1947.

The statement said Maulana Samiul Haq made sustained efforts to reconcile the warring factions in Afghanistan with each other after the defeat of the USSR. “The entire Muslim world was saddened by his sad demise, but certain media outlets in Afghanistan launched a smear campaign after his death to tarnish his image,” the JUI-S statement argued.

It said Maulana Samiul Haq did not have enmity with anybody and he had friendly relations with everyone and was known for his magnanimity and hospitality. “We appeal to the powers that be to arrest the killers of the Maulana,” the JUI-S’s Majlis-e-Shura said.

The Maulana openly criticised the rulers for their flawed policies, the statement further said, adding, he had made efforts to incorporate Islamic provisions in the Constitution and had authored several books.

The communiqué pointed out that the Afghan government had approached Maulana Samiul Haq on several occasions to use his influence and bring the Taliban to the negotiating table to restore peace to the war-torn country.

“However, the Maulana had made it clear that peace could only be restored if the occupying forces withdrew from Afghanistan,” the JUI-S statement noted.

It said recently a delegation of the Afghan government had called on him at his residence in Akora Khattak, Nowshera to seek his support to persuade the Taliban to give up fighting and engage in peace talks.

“However, the Maulana had expressed his reservations over the peace overtures of the Kabul administration that prompted certain Afghan officials and Afghan media to launch a smear campaign against him,” the statement said.

The JUI-S Majlis-e-Shura named his eldest son Maulana Hamidul Haq, a former MNA, as successor to Maulana Samiul Haq. He was appointed the acting head of the JUI-S. The other party office-bearers would retain their offices.

In a symbolic gesture, a turban will be placed on his head at the Qul of the Maulana Samiul Haq.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, JUI-S central Senior Vice-President Maulana Bashir Ahmad Shad said that the Majlis-e-Shura unanimously decided to appoint Maulana Hamidul Haq as the acting party chief.

Maulana Hamidul Haq said he was not willing to accept the responsibility, but accepted the decision at the insistence of senior party leaders. He said the killers of his father should be brought to justice. He rejected the reports that personal enmity was the reason of his father’s assassination

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday

Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday

Photos & Videos

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?