Govt preferred talks to use of force: Qadri

BARA: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri on Sunday said the federal government preferred to negotiate with the leadership of religious groups to using force against them. He was talking to elders during his visit to Ghanikhel area of Khyber tribal district.The minister said the conciliation process would continue to bring normalcy to the country. About the protests after the acquittal of Aasia Bibi, he said the federal government took steps to defuse the tension and help bring normalcy.