Sale of fish on the rise in Multan

MULTAN: The sale of fish witnessed upward trend during the last week after advent of winter and the meat sale reached over 450 mounds per day in the city.

Representatives of Fish Market Association including Maqbool Qureshi, Salman Sattar and others told that the sale of fish was on the rise with every passing day in the city.

Prices of fish ranged from Rs 250 to 350, depending upon species of the fish. Various restaurants offer sumptuous fish especially in Khuni Burj areas, a famous fish point of city.

Citizens have also begun arranging fish dinners and parties for relatives and friends.

Assistant Director Fisheries Ibrar Gujjar said that Fisheries Department was taking steps to promote fish meat as it had vital importance for improving health.