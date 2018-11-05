Five injured in Chitral accident

CHITRAL: Five persons were injured in a road accident near Nishko village in Upper Chitral on Sunday. It was learnt that a vehicle carrying 14 passengers was on way to Chitral town from Terich, when it skidded off the road due to break failure and fell into a ravine near Nishko bridge. As a result, five passengers sustained injuries. The injured persons were brought to the Basic Health Unit Nishko where the condition of one passenger was stated to be critical.