Vegetables, fruit supply from Balochistan resumes

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The supply of vegetables and fruit from Balochistan to Dera Ghazi Khan and the rest of the country resumed on Saturday after the hiatus of three days.

The transport owners could not supply the commodities to different parts of the country owing to the strike in the country.

According to local vegetable sellers, they are receiving heavy consignments of the commodities from various areas of Balochistan.

The traders said the consignments of fruit and vegetables from Dera Ghazi Khan were dispatched to various markets of Punjab Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa according to the demands of the area.

They said the strike caused them big losses as huge stocks of vegetables and fruit turned stale due to non-availability of transport.

The traders said the strike affected poor labourers who earned their living from vegetables markets.

Fareed Ishani, a trader, said owing to uncertain situation in the country he could not transport his tomato and green chili commodities to Punjab markets.

Qazi Razzaq, a middle man, said vegetables and fruit truckloads would arrive on Sunday (today) and scarcity of the commodities would end.