Mayor inaugurates Margalla Ridge Trail

Islamabad : Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz along with Senior Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Atif Khan inaugurated Margalla Ridge Trail.

Trail was inaugurated during a ceremony organized at visitors Information centre Trail-5. On this occasion, secretary Tourism KPK, Director General Environment MCI, representatives of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, civil society and environmentalists were also present.

On this occasion, Participants of the ceremony was briefed that Margalla Ridge Trail is the longest Single Trans-Provincial Trail in the country starting from Shah Allah Ditta Area of Islamabad and conclude at Summa area of KPK.

Total length of the track is 44 kilometers. It was also briefed that the trail has several exit points at different locations. It was also informed that largest part of the trail, around 30 to 35 kilometers, falls in the limits of KPK.

While addressing the ceremony Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz said that Islamabad is one of the most beautiful capitals of the world and is famous for its fascinating décor and natural beauty. Margalla Hills are the main feature of this beauty. He further added that due to seasonal water springs, sightseeing Spots, walking and hiking trails, visitors from all over the world daily visit Margalla Hills. He further added that the Margalla Ridge trail will attract more tourists to Islamabad and will further promote the healthy activities in the city.

Mayor of Islamabad said that Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is taking consolidated steps to further beautify the city through promoting tree plantation campaigns, remodeling green belts and up-gradation of parks by involving private sector under CSR. He further added that MCI has practically engaged the private sector, individuals and different institutes who have planted trees on their own expense while MCI has only facilitated them by providing manpower and technical expertise.

While appreciating the efforts of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, mayor said that Board is working very hard to preserve the ecology of the national park and playing a vital role in preserving this park for our next generations.

On this occasion, Senior Minister KPK, Atif Khan said that Pakistan is the country blessed with natural tourist sites and government particularly in KPK we are working to identify and explore new tourist destinations where echo friendly tourism would be promoted. He said that development of the Margalla Ridge Trail is a commendable effort which would help promote tourism activities. He said that KPK government will provide more facilities for the people hiking on this track as largest portion of the track falls in the limits KPK.