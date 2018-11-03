Sat November 03, 2018
Lahore

Faizan Bangash
November 3, 2018

Sami’s killing condemned

LAHORE: Politicians across the divide have vehemently condemned the tragic killing of Chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e- Islam Maulana Samiul Haq while demanding exemplary punishment for the elements behind the incident.

Besides, the politicians from different political parties have also shown serious concern over the incident which occurred at a time when already the country is undergoing a critical period and called for strict probe to find actual motives behind it at the earliest while keeping in view the gravity of the current situation.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central leader Jehangir Khan Tareen while talking to The News said the incident was highly condemnable and unpardonable. Lauding the role of Maulana Samiul Haq as a statesman, he stated that during the anti-polio vaccination campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the polio workers were facing life threats, it was Maulana who helped them to make the campaign a success. He said that the incident had deprived the country of a noted political and religious figure adding the matter needed thorough investigation and must reach its logical conclusion. To a question, he said if the incident was a part of a conspiracy, facts must come to surface.

Central PML-N leader Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, while expressing deep condolences with the family of Maulana Samiul Haq stated that he had more than four decades long relationship with him. He said he knew Maulana since 1975 and despite representing a different ideology, he never found Maulana Samiul Haq showing disrespect to others or passing any taunting remarks.

Pervaiz Rasheed said that the incident had taken place at a time when the country was under severe turmoil for last three days and the need of hour was to take this murder case to its logical conclusion at the earliest.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Nurul Haq Qadri said that the country had lost a sagacious religious scholar and stated that his services for religion would be remembered for ever. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family besides praying for the departed soul.

Former Chairman Senate and PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari while condemning the incident stated that Maulana Samiul Haq was also an ally of the government and this incident has put it into a real test and demanded stern action against the perpetrators of the act. He said he had great regard for Samiul Haq whose son was also his colleague in National Assembly between 2002-2007 adding his death was a great loss for his followers.

Shahi Syed, central leader of Awami National Party said that the assassination of Maulana Samiul Haq had also given rise to many question. He said the incident had taken place at an unusual moment.

Muawya Azad Tariq of Rah-e-Haq Party Punjab MPA and son of renowned religious figure and parliamentarian late Maulana Azam Tariq when contacted by The News, said the news of Maulana Samiul Haq’s killing had come as a shock to him. He said Maulana Samiul Haq wasn’t only a great religious figure but also a politician of a great stature. He said his father Maulana Azam Tariq got elected as MNA on the platform of Muttehida Deeni Mahaz that was led by Maulana Samiul Haq.

He said the last speech of Maulana Samiul Haq which he delivered during Friday sermon was significant. He demanded immediate arrest of the elements involved in the incident.

