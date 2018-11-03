Religious parties’ protest cripples life in city for third consecutive day

The city wore a deserted look on Friday as a complete shutter-down strike was observed at the call of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and other religious parties following the acquittal of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman, who spent eight years on death row in an alleged blasphemy case.

The TLP protests began shortly after the Supreme Court announced its decision to acquit Asia on October 31 and continued for the third consecutive day on Friday. Businesses and commercial concerns, shopping centres, offices and educational institutions remained closed, while public transport remained completely off the road. However, an insignificant number of private vehicles were seen plying in few areas of the city.

The call for Friday’s strike was given by TLP and 13 other religious parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Pakistan Sunni Tehreek and Jamaat-e-Ahle Sunnat, against Asia’s acquittal.

All small and major markets, including Kharadar, Jodia Bazaar, Pan Mandi, Boltan Market, Jama Cloth, Juna Market, Medicine Market, Kapra Market, Electronics Market, Saddar, Tower and Tariq Road were closed.

The markets and shops in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhur, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, New Karachi, Federal B Area, Garden, Clifton, Liaquatabad, PECHS, Malir, Pak Colony, Korangi, Orangi, Landhi and other localities also remained closed. Banks, fuel stations and restaurants also remained shuttered.

The strike also caused problems for office workers due to unavailability of public transport. In addition, all private educational institutes also did not open, while examinations at various varsities were also postponed.

The protesters, carrying sticks and chanting anti-government slogans, blocked traffic by setting tyres on fire in over 30 locations. Some of the routes such as PIDC, Mauripur and Malir that were closed a day earlier were later opened for traffic on Friday evening by the authorities.

The strike by and large remained peaceful and no major untoward incident was reported from any part of the metropolis till the filing of this report. However, in some areas including Quaidabad, Banaras, Sohrab Goth, Nazimabad, Landhi, Old Golimar and Baldia, a tense environment prevailed where unidentified persons riding on motorcycles were seen forcibly stopping commercial activities.

Security on high alert

The law-enforcement agencies had taken strict security measures to avert any untoward incident and more than 12,000 Rangers personnel were deployed in the city. Convoys of Rangers and police were seen patrolling in many areas.

Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam had directed the police to take extraordinary measures to enhance police patrolling and snap-checking across the city as well as to ensure heavy deployment on the intercity routes. He also directed the SHOs of the police stations concerned to remain vigilant and enhance intelligence system within their areas.

The Rangers force has also been put on high alert across the province. Officials said that troops have also been directed to ensure extraordinary security keeping the prevailing law and order situation in mind. Troops deployed at the intercity routes have also been directed to remain on high alert, while security at sensitive installations has also been heightened.

The protesters warned that they would continue to stage sit-ins until unless the government meets their demands. Announcements were being made at the various sit-ins asking people not to take the law into their hands. “We are not harming anyone. Those who are taking law into their hands are not from among us,” said Noman Qadri, one of the protesters at Sohrab Goth. “We are just asking and requesting people to support us in making our protests successful.”

Zubair Ashraf adds: Speaking to a protest demonstration after the Friday prayers, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that his party opposed the release of Asia because it was intended to please America and other Western countries.

“The [Supreme] Court should revert its decision,” he said, adding the JI would not let efforts to let Asia leave the country succeed. Criticising the media for not covering the protests, Rehman said, “Why it is not showing the sentiments of the public on TV?”

He alleged that the government was “blinded by the dollars they received for ensuring the disposal of the blasphemy case in support of the accused”. The JI leader further said that America, Britain and Europe should understand that Muslims won’t tolerate blasphemy.

Meanwhile, delivering a Friday prayer sermon at Masjid-e-Taqwa in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamaatud Dawa Karachi leader Mufti Abdul Latif commented that the SC verdict for Asia’s release was “weak and could be challenged”. He asked the religious leaders to gather on one platform and urge their followers not to resort to violence.

Pakistan Sunni Tehreek leadership also demanded that a full bench of the apex court should hear a review petition on the case and religious clerics be involved in arguments. In a statement issued to the media, the party, however, asked the protesters to refrain from defaming the army.