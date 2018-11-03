For a greener Pakistan

During the last decade, many NGOs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the then Fata undertook various relief, rehabilitation and developmental projects by forming and involving local communities and community based organisations (CBOs). These CBOs got their capacity enhanced and are now in a better position to carry out any developmental project in an even more sustainable way. Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched an ambitious five-year-long Clean and Green Pakistan campaign aimed at beautifying the country and for a better future for coming generations. In this regard, CBOs can do miracles if given an opportunity to play its due role in achieving the desired results of the campaign. The government should involve these CBOs/village organisations/community institutions in making Pakistan green and clean.

Shakeel Khan

Swat