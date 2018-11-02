Fri November 02, 2018
National

Obaid Abrar Khan
November 2, 2018

Flagship reference: No trace of transferring money abroad, says Wajid

ISLAMABAD: Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head Wajid Zia on Thursday said that JIT didn’t find any bank account of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif through which money was transferred abroad for establishment of Flagship. Wajid Zia made this statement during cross examination in Flagship reference against former PM Nawaz Sharif in accountability court. Nawaz’ defence counsel Khawaja Haris asked several questions from JIT head Wajid Zia including weather Nawaz Sharif had made investment in Flagship Investment Company. He also inquired whether there was any document present which proved investment was made by Nawaz Sharif. Khawaja Haris asked whether Panamagate JIT had found any such bank account which proved transfer of money from Pakistan for establishing Flagship Company. To this, Wajid Zia replied that “JIT had not found any such document or bank account.” JIT didn’t find even a single bank account of Nawaz Sharif through which it could be proved that money had been transferred abroad. Wajid Zia also stated that no witness had given testimony that Nawaz Sharif had helped him/her in establishing Flasgship Company. Accountability Court adjourned the hearing till today (Friday). Nawaz’s defence counsel Khawaja Haris would continue cross examination of JIT head Wajid Zia.

