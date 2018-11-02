PM, COAS discuss country’s situation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa held a meeting Thursday with PM Imran Khan. In a tweet, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said both the prime minister and army chief discussed overall situation and important affairs during the meeting. They agreed that the nation is united for peace, security and country’s protection.
