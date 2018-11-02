Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
The PTI’s encounter with reality

The PTI’s encounter with reality
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing
PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PAF takes initiative to build aviation hub: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: Under the auspices of Pakistan Air Force, an International Seminar on ‘Pakistan: The Future Regional Aviation Hub’ was held at Air Headquarters Islamabad on Thursday.

Addressing the audience, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said, “Pakistan Air Force being the largest aviation organisation in Pakistan with the vast experience in aviation has taken this initiative to unite the regional aviation community to build an aviation hub which will provide profitable solution to national and foreign investors.

I am confident that this initiative will prove to be a beneficial for the aviation industry of Pakistan.”

Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood delivered the opening address at the occasion. Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training and Dr Ishrat Hussain Advisor to the Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and Austerity were the key note speakers at the seminar.

Speakers from aviation and aerospace industries of aviation authorities of China and Turkey delivered lectures/presentations to share their views on contemporary issues related to aviation during the seminar.

The fundamental purpose of the interactive forum of seminar was to envisage in engaging the complete spectrum of Aviation industry i.e military and civil aviation regulators, operators, and academic institutions to discuss the opportunities arising for National Aviation Industry in the wake of CPEC and BRI.

Senior serving and retired PAF Officers, Pakistan based foreign defence/air attaches and select academia notables from various educational institutions attended the seminar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial

Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial
Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Photos & Videos

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam
12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday
Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards

Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards