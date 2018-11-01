Choked sewage lines hampering business at Khadda Market

Islamabad: Filthy water gushing out from choked sewage lines and gutters has created unhygienic conditions in Khadda Market located in Sector G-7 of the federal capital, besides affecting the business activities of workshops located in the area.

A workshop owner, Shabbir while expressing his concern said our business have affected very badly due to accumulation of stinky water.

“Sewage lines persistently blocked since last week,”he said. He said polluted environment had been causing hardship to pedestrians and, on the other it presents an ugly look to passers-by. A visitor Arsalan said cars crossing dirty water splash smelly water on passers-by. “I avoid visiting Khadda Market due to filthy stagnant water,” he added.

When contacted an official of sanitation department of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) said sewage line system was a bit old system and second workshops workers threw trash directly in the gutters. “Our sanitation teams visit the area regularly whenever repairs are required,” he said adding delay in sewage line replacement was due to lack of funds.