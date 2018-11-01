Man shot dead over monetary dispute in Sialkot

SIALKOT: A man was shot dead over some money dispute by four accused persons here on Wednesday. According to the police, M Siddique and his cousin Sajjad had a verbal dispute with a shopkeeper Zahid in village Pindi Pejouran. During the clash Zahid and his three accomplices Sajid, Shamas and Abid opened fire which killed Siddique. Police managed to arrest two of the accused Sajid and Abid and are conducting raids for the arrest of remaining accused. A case has been registered.