Thu November 01, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2018

KDA given one week to clean Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park

The Sindh government has given a one-week ultimatum to officials of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) to ensure thorough cleanliness at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park in Clifton or face stern disciplinary action for constant negligence.

Adviser to the CM on Law and Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab gave the ultimatum on Wednesday during his visit of the park. He expressed resentment that KDA officials who were responsible for looking after the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park had in fact ruined the spacious recreational facility instead of properly maintaining it.

During the visit, the adviser lamented that staff deputed at the park were found missing and was not performing their duties, while it was in sheer shambles. He noted that it seemed like no cleaning had taken place at the park for the last several days. “Owing to the situation of sheer neglect, there are unattended piles of garbage and benches in rickety condition,” Wahab said.

He added that while the administration of the park had been granting permission to hold festivals constantly, there had been sheer neglect towards sanitation conditions in the park.

“Who granted permission to hold festival at the Benazir Bhutto Park on illegal basis as for what reason a space meant for recreation of public is being used for commercial purposes,” the adviser questioned.

He said complaints against the use of the park had been received by the Sindh government and its Anti-Corruption Establishment, and due action would be taken against the officials who were responsible for ruining the park. “This park was developed as a model park as in case the KDA could not handle its administration then it should better inform us.”

He added: “One who could not do his duty here should better leave his job as the space meant for the recreation of the public has virtually transformed into a pile of garbage. From now onwards we will keep an eye on this as the government has started taking action against such show of sheer negligence.”

