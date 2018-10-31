Awareness stressed for creating harmonious society

PESHAWAR: The speakers at a training session have stressed the need for creating awareness among the youth against hatred and preparing them to work together for harmony in society.

A non-governmental organisation, Individual Land, had arranged the training. The trainers were Harun Sarb Diyal, Chairman, Pakistan Hindu Rights Movement, and Anam, a representative from the Individual Land.

In attendance were the students from the madrasa, government and private schools, university and lecturers.

The trainers said frustration among deprived segments put them in inferiority complex, which causes hatred and which later spoil even the peaceful environment. “We are not migrated Hindu community but our forefathers belong to Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and are ready to render any kind of sacrifice for this soil,” Diyal said.

The trainers said there was a need to develop a civilised society where every citizen without any discrimination of the religion is held in high esteem to give a soft image of the country.