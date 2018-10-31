LHC’s former judge shot dead in Chakwal

CHAKWAL: Ch Mehmood Akhtar, a former judge, was shot dead in the jurisdiction of Jatli Police Station Tuesday.

Police said the former judge of the Lahore High Court was on way back to Chakwal from his hometown, when he reached at Tarkawal Mor near Jatli, some unidentified armed attackers opened fire on his car. As a result, Ch Mehmood Akhtar died on the spot while his niece Sajida sustained bullet injuries.

On information, the Rescue 1122 team rushed to the crime scene and shifted the body to tehsil headquarters hospital, Gujar Khan while the injured was shifted to district headquarters hospital Chakwal.