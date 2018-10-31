Wed October 31, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2018

‘Qayyum report does not bar PCB from benefitting from Akram’s experience’

LAHORE: Acknowledging Justice (retd) Abdul Qayyum report on match-fixing, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made it clear that the report did not state that the board cannot extract the experience of former greats for the betterment of cricket in the country.

In a statement, the PCB strongly rejected the speculation over the Board’s perceived ‘rejection’ of the Justice Qayyum report on match-fixing. It stated that the work of Justice Qayyum is acknowledged and appreciated by PCB and there is no truth in the perception created by some elements that the report has been dismissed by the PCB.

The PCB has come strongly in support of former Pakistan great Wasim Akram, shunning the wrong impression being portrayed about him. “The Qayyum commission report did not bar Wasim Akram from working for the betterment of cricket and for the PCB, the former captain has since his retirement established a reputation as a cricket commentator, coach and mentor all around the world and is widely acknowledged as a legend of the game, he has also worked on multiple occasions with the PCB and other Boards especially in Fast Bowling camps in Pakistan,” it said.

“The cricket committee is a recommendatory body empowered to make recommendations to the PCB on various aspects of the game. All committee members including Wasim have vowed to work together. The appointment of the cricket committee is aimed at improving the standard of the game at various levels. The aim of PCB is to benefit from the vast experience of former cricketers in managing the game and Wasim - being an ICC Hall of Famer - has the requisite expertise to help Pakistan Cricket in its path to improvement,” the statement added.

