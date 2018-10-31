Former HEC ED tries to resume office after resignation

ISLAMABAD: An interesting situation was witnessed in Higher Education Commission (HEC) secretariat when former Executive Director HEC Dr Arshad Ali, who resigned on the charges of plagiarism on October 20, showed up in the office on October 29 to rejoin the same position, when HEC Chairperson Tariq Banuri is on an official foreign visit.

The former ED, who resigned on October 20 in a meeting of senior management,

was allowed to avail one month’s leave instead of being required to pay one month’s salary in lieu of notice as a courtesy gesture. On October 29, the former ED submitted a letter seeking withdrawal of his resignation and cancellation of leave. He also tried to attend an official meeting.

After his resignation, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Asghar, former Rector, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and Member of the Commission, was appointed provisionally as Acting Executive Director and an advertisement was immediately issued for the appointment of new ED. In a clarification issued by HEC spokesperson, the commission confirmed that on October 20, 2018, Dr. Arshad Ali, submitted his resignation as Executive Director of HEC with immediate effect. The statement issued by HEC says that on October 29, 2018 Dr. Arshad Ali appeared to have had a change of heart and submitted a letter seeking for the withdrawal of his letter of resignation and cancellation of leave. Simultaneously, he showed up at the office and demanded to resume his service as the ED.

The Chairman HEC, who is on ex-Pakistan leave at that time, was informed of the situation. He has directed that while Dr. Ali should be treated with all the deference and courtesy he should be informed firmly that his resignation was duly accepted and he was no longer an employee of the HEC. The HEC statement also states that former HEC ED has been informed that his erratic and illegal behaviour is causing disruption in the functioning of the organization and that he should desist from such behaviour, failing which legal action would be instituted against him.