Wed October 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore
Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Top Story

MI
Myra Imran
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Former HEC ED tries to resume office after resignation

ISLAMABAD: An interesting situation was witnessed in Higher Education Commission (HEC) secretariat when former Executive Director HEC Dr Arshad Ali, who resigned on the charges of plagiarism on October 20, showed up in the office on October 29 to rejoin the same position, when HEC Chairperson Tariq Banuri is on an official foreign visit.

The former ED, who resigned on October 20 in a meeting of senior management,

was allowed to avail one month’s leave instead of being required to pay one month’s salary in lieu of notice as a courtesy gesture. On October 29, the former ED submitted a letter seeking withdrawal of his resignation and cancellation of leave. He also tried to attend an official meeting.

After his resignation, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Asghar, former Rector, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and Member of the Commission, was appointed provisionally as Acting Executive Director and an advertisement was immediately issued for the appointment of new ED. In a clarification issued by HEC spokesperson, the commission confirmed that on October 20, 2018, Dr. Arshad Ali, submitted his resignation as Executive Director of HEC with immediate effect. The statement issued by HEC says that on October 29, 2018 Dr. Arshad Ali appeared to have had a change of heart and submitted a letter seeking for the withdrawal of his letter of resignation and cancellation of leave. Simultaneously, he showed up at the office and demanded to resume his service as the ED.

The Chairman HEC, who is on ex-Pakistan leave at that time, was informed of the situation. He has directed that while Dr. Ali should be treated with all the deference and courtesy he should be informed firmly that his resignation was duly accepted and he was no longer an employee of the HEC. The HEC statement also states that former HEC ED has been informed that his erratic and illegal behaviour is causing disruption in the functioning of the organization and that he should desist from such behaviour, failing which legal action would be instituted against him.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport