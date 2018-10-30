Petitions against ‘Donkey King’: LHC gives federation two days to submit reply

RAWALPINDI: Admitting petitions against exhibition of ‘Donkey King’ movie, Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf of Lahore High Court (LHC) bench on Monday ordered the Federation to submit reply within two days.

The court issued this order on the petitions filed by Raja Shoaib Adil, Saeed Yousaf Khan, Atif Razaq Janjua, Syed Hassan Abbas and Usman Ali Awan advocates. Faisal Iqbal advocate appeared on behalf of Geo Filmsand filed the reply.

Secretary information and broadcasting, chairman Censor Board and CEO of Geo Films were made parties to the case. During hearing, Faisal Iqbal adopted the stance that the petitions were non-maintainable and therefore be disposed of. On the court queries, additional attorney general made a request for giving time to submit reply.