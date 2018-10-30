Solution to regional issues only through talks: Sanjrani

GWADAR/ISLAMABAD: Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said Monday that regional issues should be resolved through talks and diplomatic means. He said that India had made a mistake by staying away from the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Conference.

Talking to journalists, Sanjrani remarked, “For larger interests of the region, we shall have to take major decisions with magnanimity”. It was learnt that besides, India, six other countries, namely Russia, Bangladesh, UAE, Philippines, New Zealand and Singapore regretted to attend the moot. Representation of Afghanistan’s Upper House is part of the conference.

About the Asian Parliamentary Assembly events, he said the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Conference would help improve profile of Gwadar on world map and added people of Balochistan were peace-loving while he emphasised such events should be organised in Gwadar.

Sanjrani said the conference had been progressing successfully and noted, “We will bring three to four resolutions in it. He said trust of national and international businessmen will increase with the conduct of such conferences.” As many as 88 parliamentarians from 23 Asian countries, including China, Saudi Arabia and Iran, are participating in the conference, the first of its nature in Gwadar.

Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said Monday Gwadar was to be the future’s economic hub and port city of Pakistan. He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Standing Committee on Political Affairs in Gwadar. Sanjrani was the chief guest at the opening session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Standing Committee of Political Affairs and Special Committee on creation of Asian Parliament in Gwadar.

He said that APA meeting had been organised in Gwadar, an important port city located at the cross junction of international shipping and oil trade routes. He said, “Our aim is to further development of Gwadar as a hub of economic prosperity and regional connectivity.”

Sanjrani acknowledged that APA had been making tremendous progress in forging regional partnerships towards achieving the shared ideals of peace, democracy, stability and development. He said that Pakistan wanted friendly relations with all, especially the neighbours.

Referring to the theme: “Parliamentary Leadership in Promoting Peace and Development;” Sanjrani said that APA member states were facing by and large common challenges. He cautioned that extremism carried much wider implications for the whole region. “Pakistan being the frontline state in the global war on terror has rendered great sacrifices for both domestic and global peace and stability,” acting president said, reiterating that people, Parliament and armed forces stand united and resolute in defeating the menace of terrorism.

Sanjrani said that Pakistan believed in peaceful settlement of longstanding disputes, which was vital to regional development with mutually beneficial outcomes. He pointed out that with a 60 percent population comprising youth, large and growing middle class and a consumer market that was over 200 million strong, Pakistan would soon be a bridge connecting markets in the Middle East, Africa and Europe with convincing reduction in cost and time. He said that Balochistan was rich in natural resources and had the potential to play effective role in the socio-economic development.

He expressed satisfaction that the session in Gwadar would help in elimination of the misconceptions about this area. He also thanked the provincial governments of Sindh and Balochistan, chief minister, chief secretary of Balochistan besides Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force for providing their unconditional support and cooperation to the Senate Secretariat.

On this occasion, he appreciated secretary Senate and the Senate Secretariat for excellent arrangements and by assembling the Asian gathering of parliamentarians in Gwadar, Senate has really played its role as the House of Federation.

Leader of the House Senate Senator Shibli Faraz said, “Balochistan and Gwadar are on our top priority due to the fact that socio-economic and infrastructural development has a direct and positive bearing on the prosperity of not just Pakistan but the whole region.” He said that cooperation holds key to fulfilling expectations and aspirations that people of Asia associate with parliamentary democracy.

Senator Mushahidullah on behalf of Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, said that Gwadar was surely turning into a gateway to prosperity in the region, and our assembling here only complemented our future aspirations of regional integration, and particular inclusiveness of developing regions. He was confident that discussions at the forum would help evolve suitable ideas and proposals towards a more realistic and conducive course of action.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Azam Swati said that Pakistan was diverse country with people speaking dozens of languages in every region and added the diversity is our strength. He also highlighted the importance of CPEC and said that the initiative is the blood of our economic prosperity and it will bring peace and happiness in the region. He said that by hosting such international event in Gwadar we are inching towards making Asian Parliament a reality.

Governor Balochistan Justice (R) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai expressed the hope that port city would play a critical role in the APA’s pursuit of Asian prosperity in the future. He said that the grand intra-continental meeting in a developing port city of Gwadar grants immense significance to the all-inclusive development agenda.

He thanked the chairman for giving Balochistan the opportunity to host leaders from all over Asia. He said that Gwadar will help bring global markets and business at the door step of Asian countries and would contribute towards promotion of peace and development in the region.

Secretary General Inter Parliamentary Union thanked the Senate Secretariat for hospitality in the beautiful city of Gwadar. He said APA was amplifying the message of peace and stability which the IPU is promoting at global level, adding the participation in this meeting would help develop understanding to better develop institutional linkages and work together for promoting global peace and security.

He endorsed the views of the secretary Senate that parliaments need to come out of comfort zones and play more effective role in resolving issues.

Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez Malik in his welcome remarks said that presence of such a large number of delegates from different Asian regions, IPU and others have added meaning and purpose to our endeavours in the meetings at the port city of Gwadar. He said that the elected and administrative leadership of the Senate had three-pronged objectives behind organising this APA event here in this important port city of Gwadar.

Firstly, Malik said, to establish and enhance linkages between the House of Federation and its federating unit to facilitate governmental efforts of unleashing huge untapped potential of Balochistan and Gwadar. Secondly, to bring the emerging economic hub and trade route into national and international limelight. And, thirdly, to afford an opportunity to Asia and other region’s friends and partners to witness first-hand the huge investment and trade potential that Gwadar offers to not only the region but much beyond.

Head of France–Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group Pascal Alizard said that bilateral relationship between Pakistan and France was important for the group. He said that Gwadar was not just a project but a real work in progress for economic development.

APA Secretary General Mohammad Reza Majidi said that the APA has become a source of aspiration for peace in the region. He added that parliamentary diplomacy was now an increasingly important element in international affairs. He said, “The APA provides an important platform to deliberate upon a range of issues”. Representative of APA President Asma Erdogan said that Gwadar was an important place and has promising potential for economic progress and regional integration.