RPO urges religious leaders to cooperate

FAISALABAD: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar Monday urged religious leaders to cooperate in maintaining peace during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in Faisalabad region. The RPO stated this while addressing a joint meeting of the peace committee and police officers.
