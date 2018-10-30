KP Assembly demands unblocking of CNICs

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution, asking the federal government to unblock thousands of blocked computerised national identity cards (CNICs) as the majority of them belonged to the Pakhtuns.

Awami National Party parliamentary party leader Sardar Hussain Babak moved the resolution. He said the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) had blocked thousands of CNICs that led to unrest among the people.

"Majority of the blocked cards belong to the Pakhtuns and the law-enforcing agencies have been harassing them for not having national identity cards during checking," he said. He demanded the government to unblock the cards. The MPA said people could not avail basic facilities for not holding identity cards.