First female DC Lahore takes charge

LAHORE: The first-ever female deputy commissioner Lahore had first introductory meeting with the officers of different allied departments after joining her office here on Monday afternoon.

Punjab government on Sunday posted Saliha Saeed as DC Lahore and she had become the first ever female DC Lahore in the history of Lahore.

ADCR, assistant commissioners, officers of LWMC, Education, Health and other attended the meeting. The officers of different departments briefed her about the ongoing working of their departments. She was also briefed about anti-encroachment operation and smog drive. She said all officers should work whole heartedly to make all drives successful.