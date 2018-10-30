Woman among four drug peddlers sent to jail

SIALKOT: Four drug peddlers, including a woman, were sentenced by two local courts on Monday. District and Sessions Judge Malik Ali Zulqarnain Awan awarded 22 months rigorous imprisonment and Rs8,000 fine to Nighat Perveen.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Zahid Ghaznavi awarded 10 months rigorous imprisonment and Rs5,000 fine to Zeeshan, 11 months imprisonment and Rs5,000 fine to Talib Hussain and 10 months rigorous imprisonment and Rs5,000 fine to Kashif Ali. According to the prosecution, Sadr Sialkot, Naikapura and Muradpur police had arrested the convicts with drugs.