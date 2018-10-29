CM orders ban on males’ entry to girl schools

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed his adviser on education to ensure an exemplary educational environment in the girl schools throughout the province.

“There should be a complete ban on entry of males into the girl schools. And the schools should invite female members of the assembly and the role model ladies as chief guests to sports, annual and other different functions throughout the province,” the chief minister issued these directives to Ziaullah Bangash, adviser to the chief minister on education, here on Sunday.

Mahmood Khan said that the Education Department should also discourage the publicity of such social and annual functions of girl schools on social media, adding that the girls should be given education in true spirit making them aware of the social, culture and Islamic values throughout the province.

The advisor expressed his commitment to ensuring strict implementation on the chief minister directives in education throughout the province.

Meanwhile, the chief minister took notice of police party raid on a house at Bhanamari Peshawar and directed the IG police to probe the reported raid by local police, said a handout.

The enquiry should look into the police party act of entering a house without any

lady police personnel as complained by aggrieved family members and reported by the local media.

He sought a comprehensive report determining and fixing responsibilities for the action against the law if any.