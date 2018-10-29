CJ seeks details of property dispute

LAHORE: Pakistan Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has director the senior member Board of Revenue to come up with details of disputed property between former MPA Inam Ullah Niazi and the widow of his brother.

Inam Ullah Niazi, who is facing a case filed by the widow of his brother over a family property, requested the court to form a commission on the issue. He told the court that he was ready to give share to the widow of his brother but in the presence of 10 shareholders in the property, he couldn’t decide individually.

However, the court dismissed his request and ordered the member Board of Revenue to come up with complete detail of the property. The petitioner told the court that the residence and a farm house in Bhakker were the main disputed properties.

Besides, a patwari involved in forgery was arrested in courtroom on the order of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, who directed the administration to immediately retrieve the grabbed land and return it to its owners. The petitioner told the court that Patwari Rana Javaid had grabbed 90 acres of land through fraud with his mentally deranged father. Both parties also exchanged heated arguments in the court.