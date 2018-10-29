Ban on Indian content lauded

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Deputy Chief Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha has welcomed the order of the chief justice of the Supreme Court banning presentation of Indian content by the Pakistani TV channels and has said that the country’s media must be made to abide by the constitution and the law.

In a statement here on Sunday, he said that the Indian media was spoiling the younger generation of Pakistan. He said that on one hand, India was committing water aggression against the country by blocking its share of river water while on the other hand, it was attacking the Islamic ideology of the country under the cover of culture. He said that obscene and vulgar scenes and talk shows were being presented on the TV channels in violation of the constitution and the law. Farid Piracha said the JI was against curbs on the press. However, he said, it was media’s responsibility to show high moral values of society.