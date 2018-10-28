‘Black Day ‘observed against occupation of Kashmir by India

PESHAWAR: ‘Black Day’ was observed throughout the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday against the occupation of Kashmir by India.

The day is being observed every year to condemn Indian aggression and occupation of Kashmir on October 27, 1947.

Different events were organised and protest rallies staged in connection with the day in the provincial capital.

The activists Tehreek-e-Jawanan-e-Pakistan, KP chapter, staged demonstration outside the Peshawar Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders asked India to implement United Nations Resolution on Kashmir.

Rallies were also staged in various districts of the province to express solidarity with the freedom fighters in occupied Kashmir.