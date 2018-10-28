Wapda topple NBP by 8 wickets

LAHORE: Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) defeated National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) by 8 wickets in the first quarter-final of the Quaid-i-Azam Cup One Day played at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Batting first NBP scored 203 runs with Umar Sadiq the top batsman with 61 from 72 deliveries. Wahab Riaz picked up four wickets. Wapda chased down the target in 43 overs for the loss of two wickets. Salman Butt scored an unbeaten 70. The next quarterfinal will be played between Habib Bank and SSGC on Sunday at 9.00 am. The match will be broadcast on Geo Super.

Scores: NBP 203 all out in 43 overs: (Umer Saddique 61, 72 balls, 10x4s, Bilal Asif 25, Ahsan Ali 23, Wahab Riaz 4-31, Zahid Mansoor 2-30, M Irfan 2-49)

Wapda 207-2 in 43.2 overs: (Salman Butt 70*, 85 balls, 6x4s, Kamran Akmal 58, 61 balls, 9x4s, Riffatullah Mohmand 44, Akhlaq Ahmed 31*, Hammad Azam 1-20, Kamran Ghulam 1-37)

Result: Wapda won by 8 wickets

Toss: Wapda

Umpires: Riazuddin & Ghaffar Kazmi

TV Umpires: Qaiser Waheed

Referee: Khalid Niazi

Scorer: Waqar Ahmed.