PCB Under-16 Inter-Region Tournament from Oct 29

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is going to organise PCB-Pepsi Cricket Stars Under-16 Inter-Region Tournament 2018-19 from October 29.

Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been chosen as venues for the event.As many as 16 regions will feature in the tournament. They are Lahore, Karachi, Hyderabad, Bahawalpur, Larkana, Dera Murad Jamali, Quetta, Abbottabad, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, FATA, Peshawar, AJK. Besides there will be a national schools team.

The 17 teams have been placed in three groups. The top two t eams from each group will qualify for the super-six stage in which matches will take place in Faisalabad and Sialkot simultaneously from November 8 to 10, PCB said on Friday.The leading two sides from the super-six stage will feature in the final on November 12 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.