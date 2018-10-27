Sat October 27, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2018

Punjab win Pentangular Under-19 T20 Cup

KARACHI: Punjab were on Friday crowned champions when they beat Balochistan by 29 runs in the final of the Pentangular Under-19 T20 Cup at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

Batting first, Punjab posted 161-5 with Fahad Munir scoring 64. He hit nine fours from 47 balls.Qasim Akram supported him with a quick-fire 48 off 35 balls. He clobbered five fours and one six.

Akhtar Shah and Bilal Khan got one wicket each. Balochistan were folded for 132 in the 18th over. Ashar Bhatti struck 23-ball 32, hitting three fours and one six. Mohammad Junaid made 23.

Suleman Shafqat was the pick of the bowlers with 4-31. Sheraz Khan captured 3-18.Fahad Munir was declared the man of the match. The winners were handed over a trophy and a purse of Rs500,000, while the runners-up went away with Rs250,000.

Besides, Rs50,000 each was handed over to Owais Zafar (Punjab, best batsman, 166 runs), Suleman Shafqat (Punjab, best bowler, 10 wickets) and Raza-ul-Mustafa (Punjab, best gloveman, eight dismissals).

