Captain Rizwan may miss today’s match

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Rizwan Senior’s participation in the semi-final of Asian Champions Trophy against Malaysia is doubtful because of an injury, sources in Muscat told ‘The News’ on Friday. They said that Rizwan was nursing a hamstring injury and he was unlikely to be fully fit for the semi-final. This correspondent contacted head coach and manager Hasan Sardar, but conversation was impeded by noise on the other end. The sources said that in the absence of Rizwan, vice captain Shakeel Ammad Butt would lead the team.