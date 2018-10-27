The travails of travel

Public transportation guarantees the welfare of citizens. In light of this, the Punjab government’s efforts to cater to people’s transportations ought to be lauded. Until recently, the provincial government paid a huge subsidy on fares for the metro bus service operating across Punjab, which is a clear testament of its commitment to address travel woes.

However, there are some concerns that the relevant authorities should take into account. The fee on the metrobus cards should be waived. These cards can be purchased for a refundable security deposit of Rs130 at ticket offices in all metro stations across the province. Steps should also be taken to issues these cards on the buses as well.

M Ashraf Khetran

Multan

*****

Public transport isn’t safe for women in Karachi. Women are subjected to harassment and eve-teasing by men when they travel in public buses. In most cases, bus drivers and conductors are also involved in these acts. In an inherently dangerous environment where safety is the primary concern for women, it is difficult for women to step out of their homes.

Fortunately, ride-hailing cab services in the city have provided a much-needed alternative for women to travel to work and university without any fears. These services are readily availed by women and are believed to be comparatively safer. However, this option is not without its problems and may have lulled us into a false sense of security. News reports about a girl jumping out of a moving car after being harassed by the driver of a ride-hailing cab service on Shahrah-e-Faisal. After the incident, parents have been anxious about allowing their daughters to travel alone in these cabs. Ride-hailing cab services are requested to hire more women drivers. This will make women feel secure and could prevent similar cases from surfacing in the future.

Maryam Salahuddin

Karachi