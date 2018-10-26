Aussie girls continue domination over Pakistan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Australian men’s team might have received a battering at the hands of Pakistan in the opening T20I in the UAE, but elsewhere in Malaysia, the fortunes were totally in contrast as the women’s team continued their domination.

Having already routed the Pakistan women’s team in the ODI series, Australia took an early lead in the T20I series following a 64-run victory in the first game on Thursday (October 25).Australia’s top order delivered after Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bat. Beth Mooney, who donned the role of a finisher in the ODI series, opened alongside Alyssa Healy and helped Australia get off to a flying start.

Mooney and Healy added 75 for the first wicket in just seven overs before Nashra Sandhu broke the dangerous stand. Once Mooney departed, Healy and Ashleigh Gardner continued to dominate the attack with the former helping herself to a half-century.

Pakistan could never apply brakes on the scoring rate despite getting rid of Healy for 59 as Gardner, who smashed an unbeaten 62 off just 37 balls in the final ODI three days ago, finished with an almost identical score (63*) off the same amount of deliveries. A target of 196 was always going to be daunting for Pakistan and they lost their first wicket in the opening over of the chase to make matters worse.

Brief scores: Australia Women 195/3 in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 63*, Alyssa Healy 59; Aliya Riaz 1-24) beat Pakistan Women 131/7 in 20 overs (Nahida Khan 43, Omaima Sohail 25; Sophie Molineux 4-16) by 64 runs.