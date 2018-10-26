32 foreign players in ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis C’ships-I

KARACHI: As many as 32 foreign tennis players have entered ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships (I) to be held at PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad from November 5-10. According to the acceptance list, 21 foreign junior boys and 11 girls have entered their names in the first edition of the championships.

Ivan Penev from Bulgaria is top seed in the main draw. Other foreign players of the main draw are Assil Boussayri from Morocco, Karim Ibrahim from Egypt, Ronan Sahni from Great Britain, Mohamad Yaman from Syria, Brandon Suryana from Indonesia, Hai Truong from Vietnam, Arya Roghani, Aryan Esmaeilpourfallahi, and Yunes Talavar from Iran, and Togan Makzume and Berk Ulas from Turkey.

In the qualifying draw, there are Savneet Singh Bajwa and Mohmmad Kaif from India, Vhimalshanth Chandramohan from Sri Lanka, Richard Halim Jayasaputra from Indonesia, Amirhossein Rezaeinezhad from Iran, Alejandro Nicolas Tafur from Great Britain, Wail Abzaid and Iyad Tibary from Morocco, and James Van Herzeele from Belgium.

There are nine Pakistani players in the main draw and 10 in qualifying draw. However, 88 players withdrew from this championship. In the main draw of girls, Meshkatolzahra Safi from Iran is the top seed. The other foreign players are Mina Toglukdemir from Turkey, Sara Yigin from Germany, Melina Mehrani, Parnia Roknabadi, and Donya Ameri from Iran, Sahithya Vederea from India, Sie Ding Chai from Malaysia, Yiwendan Zhu from China, Hannah Kaile Shen from Hong Kong, and Kushi Venkatesh from Australia.

There are only two Pakistani girls in the main draw. As many as 42 girls withdrew from this ITF Grade 5 championship. The size of boys’ singles main and qualifying draw is 32. The doubles draw is of 16 places. The draws in singles, doubles, and qualifying for girls have the same size as that of boys.