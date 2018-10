IFA names veterans team

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Football Association (IFA) has announced a 20-member Pindi-Islamabad Veterans Eleven team for the exhibition match against Pakistan Veterans Eleven, says a press release.

IFA General Secretary Syed Sharafat Hussain said that Shaukat Ali Khan and Syed Zakar Hussain Naqvi will be the manager and coach of the team respectively.

The match will be played on Saturday at 3pm at T&T Football Ground in Islamabad.

Team: Ch Amjad, Muhammad Tahir, Zarar Pirzada, Muhammad Fayyaz, Zafar Wah, Allah Nawaz, Iqbal Bala, Bilal Mushtaq, Muhammad Jamshed, Muhammad Ramzan, Yasir Sabir, Kamran Malik, Muhammad Qasim, Jahanzeb, Muhammad Saleem, Asim Khurshid, Muhammad Zaman, Muhammad Ilyas and Syed Tanveer Ahmed.