Row over inauguration of Bhittai’s Urs by Sindh governor

HYDERABAD: The 275th Urs celebrations of the eminent sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai began on Wednesday in Bhitshah, but were marred by a petty dispute over the inauguration of the Urs by the Sindh governor.

The needless controversy was stirred when the Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail inaugurated the Urs celebrations by visiting the shrine and laying the traditional ‘chadar’. He was received at Bhit Shah by Sindh Auqaf Minister Fida Deero, and the police and district management.

Later the Sindh Culture, Tourism and Education Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, protesting over the governor’s inauguration told the media that the governor did not tell him about the inauguration. The visibly irked minister said how come the governor open the Urs of the famous Sufi poet when he has no understanding of Shah Bhttai’s poetry.

The minister was so upset that, according to sources, he quizzed the district administration and the Auqaf officials about inviting the governor and even warned them of disciplinary action. Both the DC Matiari and the Administrator Auqaf tried to pacify the irate minister by explaining to him that traditionally the Sindh governor opens the Urs celebration and he was invited in line with it, sources said.

Earlier, hundreds of people visited the Shah Latif’s shrine to attend the festival. Traditionally held from 14-16th of Safar, the Urs celebrations involve a range of festivities including a musical night, featuring mainly folk and sufi singers who rendered mystical poetry from Shah jo Risalo and danced to the tunes.

The Urs is also featuring an international literature conference, traditional wrestling, horse racing and cattle shows besides an exhibition of local industries and other activities. The Sindh government had announced a public holiday on October 24 to commemorate the occasion.