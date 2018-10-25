Quit tobacco

Smoking damages our respiratory and cardiovascular systems. But the fear of contracting diseases hasn’t dissuaded people from smoking and the practice has, in fact, gained currency over time. If some estimates are to be believed, one-third of our country’s population is addicted to smoking. It is distressing to note that children under the age of 18 year have also started smoking these days. This hazardous practice has taken a toll on their mental and physical wellbeing.

Awareness campaigns need to be initiated across the country to discourage people, especially the youth, from smoking. In a similar vein, the Ministry of Health should impose a ban on teen smoking. Parents should also inform their children about the adverse impact that smoking can have on their health. The youth are the country’s assets and they should be discouraged from indulging in activities that could harm them.

Assad Ali Lund

Dadu