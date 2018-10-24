Dubai meeting calls for enhanced trade ties with CIS

DUBAI: President Diplomat Business Club, Javed Malik has said that in order to expand Pakistan’s trade, it is vital to adopt a regional strategy and renew focus on building positive trade and economic partnerships with the Central Asian States.

He called upon the business community and the chambers of commerce in Pakistan to effectively explore business, trade and investment opportunities and promote closer cooperation between Pakistan and the CIS, says a press release.

Javed Malik said that the Diplomat Business Club Pakistan Chapter was working closely with the business community in order to facilitate the process and MoUs are likely to be signed between Diplomat Business Club and Pakistan-based chambers of commerce to evolve a positive mechanism of cooperation.

Earlier, Malik met with ambassadors of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in UAE and highlighted the potential that exists between Pakistan and the CIS region to work together for economic progress.

He further said that after discussions with the FPCCI and other chambers of commerce it would be proposed to have regular exchange of delegations between Pakistan and CIS countries so that bilateral trade and cooperation can be further enhanced.