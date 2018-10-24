PAKISTAN SERIES: Anderson, Phillips added to NZ T20I squad

AUCKLAND: All-rounder Corey Anderson and wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips have been added to New Zealand’s T20I squad for the series against Pakistan.

The pair are currently part of the New Zealand A squad in the UAE and will play the two remaining one-day matches against Pakistan A before linking up with the main squad.

Positions in the New Zealand squad had been left vacant when it was initially announced with a view to filling the roles based on performances for the A side.

Phillips, who has played eight T20Is, gets his chance after injury ruled Martin Guptill out of the series. He scored two half-centuries in the T20 series against Pakistan A last week.

Anderson’s call-up means he is closing in on his first international appearance since last year’s Champions Trophy having had to recover from further back problems. He recently confirmed he would be focusing purely on white-ball cricket in a bid to be selected for next year’s World Cup and is starting to increase his bowling workloads with 8.3 overs in the first one-day game against Pakistan A.

Anderson impressed with Somerset during his spell at the T20 Blast earlier this year scoring 514 runs although his returns for New Zealand A across the T20s and first one-day against Pakistan have been a less prolific 16, 0, 22 and 38.

“It’s obviously been a long road back and after the surgery there were some long tedious days,” Anderson said. “But this is what the rehab is for and to be picked again is a great feeling.

“It’s the first time I’ve bowled close to 10 overs in about three years and touch wood it all went well. It’s nice to be back bowling, feeling no pain and doing everything again.”

New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said: “Corey and Glenn are in good form and have performed well in the local conditions over the past couple of weeks. They obviously bring plenty of firepower, but their versatility will also give the squad the desired balance.

New Zealand T20I squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Corey Anderson, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grand-homme, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.