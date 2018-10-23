No girls at libraries

Girls have been discouraged from studying at public libraries in Turbat. There are no separate libraries for girls and parents often don’t allow their daughters to study in public libraries that are open to both genders.

Although some of them visit the Girls Degree College Turbat’s library to prepare for their exams, the problems still persist. The chief minister of Balochistan should ensure that suitable facilities are provided to ensure girls can study for their exams and forge their own path in the world.

Alia Muhammad Hayat

Turbat