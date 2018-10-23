US Charge d’ Affaires calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: US Charge d’ Affaires to Pakistan Paul Jones on Monday called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters. Matters of mutual interest including regional security with particular reference to Afghanistan were discussed in the meeting, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations, Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.