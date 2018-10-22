DG Khan, Muzaffargarh added to Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to expand its recently launched ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Programme’ to include two more cities from southern Punjab: Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzaffargarh, Geo News reported. Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this month launched the ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Programme’ under which five million affordable houses have been promised by the government for the under-privileged class during the next five years. The initial phase of the project was announced for seven cities that included Islamabad, Sukkur, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Quetta, Swat and Faisalabad. The project was then extended to Lahore, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Kasur, Sialkot, Jhelum and Gujranwala, and most recently to Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzaffargarh. Registration forms for the initial phase of the scheme are available on the Nadra website and can be submitted from October 12 to December 21 along with Rs250 registration fee at selected district offices.